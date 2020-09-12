Sachin Pilot Backs Rahul Gandhi As He Slams Modi Government Over Economy

Sachin Pilot backed Rahul Gandhi claiming, "Industries are shutting, and economic scenario is grim"

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that the issues which have been raised by former party chief Rahul Gandhi recently are justified as industries are shutting down, the economic scenario of the country is grim and people are losing their jobs.

"The issues raised by Rahul Gandhiji are justified. The country is facing an economic crisis, industries are shutting down, 2.10 crore people have lost their jobs, salaries are being cut and on the other hand, China is entering our territory," Sachin Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister also alleged that other issues are being talked about to divert people's attention from the border tension between India and China.

He went on to say that the entire country will be with the government if it takes any action.

In a series of tweets, Rahul Gandhi has raised issues related to the Chinese aggression on the India-China border, job loss, unemployment, fall in the GDP growth rate, etc.

Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the policies of the Centre have caused loss of crores of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government "listen to their voice".

In one of his tweets, Rahul Gandhi alleged that "The policies of Modi Govt have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP," adding that "It has crushed the future of India's youth."

This morning too, Mr Gandhi alleged that "Modi Govt's well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths."

But for the government of India and the media "sab changa si (all is well)", the former Congress chief said.

Speaking about the party's situation in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot appreciated the initiative started by a committee appointed by the Congress high-command under the party's national general secretary and in-charge of the state, Ajay Maken, to obtain feedback from people on various issues.

"It is a good platform. Holding a feedback programme is a good tradition in democracy. I hope that the high-command will take action on the feedback given to the state in-charge," he said.



