Sabarimala Temple Opens At 5 PM LIVE Updates: 10 Women Sent Back As Sabarimala Set To Open Today 5PM, Police Sources Say

Sabarimala not a place for activism: Kerala Devaswom Minister

At least ten women of menstruating age were sent back from the Pamba Base Camp this afternoon, according to police sources. The women from Andhra Pradesh wanted to offer prayers at the shrine.



In a statement on Friday, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had said that women seeking protection to visit the shrine will have to get a court order. "This (Sabarimala shrine) is not a place for activism. This is not a place for activists like Trupti Desai to show their strength. Let them go get a court order," he said.



He also told mediapersons to exercise restraint. "Interviewing activists and whipping up a frenzy is not what the media must be engaging in... It is obvious that there will be attempts by certain sections to get some political mileage, but the media shouldn't be party to this," he said.