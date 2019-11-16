Sabarimala Temple Opens At 5 PM LIVE Updates: 10 Women Sent Back As Sabarimala Set To Open Today 5PM, Police Sources Say

New Delhi:
Today 5pm Sabarimala Temple: Over 10,000 cops will be deployed around the hill shrine for security
As the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala opens today for the 41-day annual pilgrimage season, the Kerala government has said that the shrine is "no place for activism" and the activists hoping to make a statement by taking up the pilgrimage will not be given police protection. The state government is also non-committal about giving protection to women between the age of 10-50 years who were allowed to enter the shrine after the top court last year lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of menstruating women. The Sabarimala shrine will open this evening at 5 pm two days after the Supreme Court referred the review petitions against its 2018 verdict to a seven-judge bench. Security has been heightened around the hill shrine. More than 10,000 cops will be deployed in four phases.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES as Sabarimala temple opens Today
Sabarimala not a place for activism: Kerala Devaswom Minister
At least ten women of menstruating age were sent back from the Pamba Base Camp this afternoon, according to police sources. The women from Andhra Pradesh wanted to offer prayers at the shrine.
In a statement on Friday, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had said that women seeking protection to visit the shrine will have to get a court order. "This (Sabarimala shrine) is not a place for activism. This is not a place for activists like Trupti Desai to show their strength. Let them go get a court order," he said.
He also told mediapersons to exercise restraint. "Interviewing activists and whipping up a frenzy is not what the media must be engaging in... It is obvious that there will be attempts by certain sections to get some political mileage, but the media shouldn't be party to this," he said.
Ahead of Sabarimala temple opening, 10 women of menstruating age sent back: police sources
Pune-based women's right activist Trupti Desai, who tried to defy the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstruating age to Sabarimala shrine last year too, said on Friday that she will go to the shrine after November 20 even if she is not provided protection by the state government. "I will go to Sabarimala after November 20. We will seek protection from the Kerala government and it is upto them to give us protection or not. Even if not provided with protection, I will visit Sabarimala for the darshan," said Ms Desai.
The Kerala Minister also asked mediapersons to exercise restraint during the holy period. "Interviewing activists and whipping up a frenzy is not what the media must be engaging in... It is obvious that there will be attempts by certain sections to get some political mileage, but the media shouldn't be party to this," he said.
In a statement on Friday, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that women seeking protection to visit the shrine will have to get a court order. "This (Sabarimala shrine) is not a place for activism. This is not a place for activists like Trupti Desai to show their strength. We won't take them in. Let them go get a court order," he said.
The Sabarimala shrine will open this evening at 5 pm two days after the Supreme Court referred the review petitions against its 2018 verdict to a seven-judge bench. Security has been heightened around the hill shrine. More than 10,000 cops will be deployed in four phases.