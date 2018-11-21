Sabarimala Temple Live Updates: Heavy Security At Shrine Amid Protests

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Kerala government of treating pilgrims as 'Gulag inmates'.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 21, 2018 09:52 IST
Heavy security at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. (File)

New Delhi: 

Inflow of pilgrims at the Sabarimala Temple is yet to pick up six days after the hill shrine was opened on November 16 evening for the over two-month-long pilgrimage season amid heavy security and protests.

Tuesday witnessed moderate crowd of pilgrims, even as eight people were taken into preventive custody from the temple complex and opposition congress-led UDF leaders booked for violating prohibitory orders at the base camps.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Kerala government of treating pilgrims as 'Gulag inmates', prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to allege the Sangh Parivar was making the pilgrims 'scapegoats'. Mr Shah slammed the CPI(M)-led government's handling of the situation as "disappointing" and accused it of making them spend nights next to "pig droppings".

Here are the Live Updates from Sabarimala:


Nov 21, 2018
09:52 (IST)
Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan is expected to visit Sabarimala today.

Nov 21, 2018
09:42 (IST)
Kerala's Minister of Finance Thomas Isaac says the Congress and its allies played out a political farce, referring to their protest march to Nilakkal on Tuesday.


Opposition Congress-led UDF workers staged a protest on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of prohibitory orders in force in and around Sabarimala as police briefly stopped them from accompanying a delegation of their leaders to the Lord Ayyappa shrine to inspect facilities for devotees.

Police initially said they cannot be allowed to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple in such large numbers in view of the prohibitory orders, but later permitted them. The UDF leaders and party workers later proceeded to Pamba in a KSRTC bus en route to Sabarimala.
