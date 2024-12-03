S Jaishankar Meets Omani Diplomat, Discusses Wide-Ranging India-Oman Ties

Oman occupies a significant place in India's West Asia policy as its oldest regional strategic partner.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the strength of India-Oman relations during his meeting with Khalifa Alharthy, Under Secretary for Political Affairs of Oman.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he remarked, "Glad to receive Khalifa Alharthy, Under Secretary for Political Affairs of Oman today. Noted our wide-ranging cooperation and new opportunities in trade, investments, technology, and space."

The Sultanate of Oman is a key strategic partner for India in the Gulf and an important interlocutor within regional organisations like the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Bilateral relations are underpinned by deep historical, cultural, and geographical ties. People-to-people connections date back 5,000 years, while formal diplomatic relations began in 1955. These ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2008, reflecting the growing depth of political and economic engagement.

Oman occupies a significant place in India's West Asia policy as its oldest regional strategic partner. The relationship, rooted in history, has evolved to include discussions in advanced sectors such as space, rare earth minerals, and cybersecurity.

In a gesture of goodwill and strategic cooperation, Oman was invited to participate as a guest country during India's G20 Presidency in 2023. High-level exchanges have further strengthened this partnership, with visits from Indian leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018 and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in June 2023.

The vibrant Indian community in Oman, numbering approximately 6,84,771 individuals, has played a crucial role in fostering bilateral ties. This community includes professionals such as doctors, engineers, and educators, as well as families who have lived in Oman for generations, with some tracing their roots back over 150 years.

The presence of 21 Indian schools serving more than 40,000 students and religious facilities like temples, churches, and gurudwaras further reflects the robust cultural footprint of Indians in Oman.

Omani authorities frequently acknowledge the contributions of Indian expatriates to the nation's development. Social organisations and linguistic wings under Indian Social Clubs in cities like Muscat and Salalah actively support the community's welfare.

The enduring cooperation between India and Oman, strengthened by shared values and growing opportunities in emerging sectors, underscores the significance of this long-standing partnership.

