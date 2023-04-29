Russian Swimmer, Ex Cop Arrested In Goa Drug Cartel Bust

In the last four years, main drug paddlers have been arrested, said Pramod Sawant(Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international drug cartel in Goa and arrested two Russians - a 1980 Olympic silver medallist woman swimmer and a former policeman - along with an Indian, and seized various drugs including cocaine and charas, an official said on Saturday. The operation was conducted by the NCB's Goa unit over the past two weeks, he said.

"Based on a tip-off that a Russian drug cartel was actively operating in Arambol and its adjoining areas in Goa, a probe was launched. As per the intelligence inputs, a Russian woman named S Varganova was found involved in the supply of drugs to for eign nationals. During the investigation, we also received information that led to the identification of a local man named Akash," the NCB official said.

"During further probe, it was learnt that Akash was part of a larger network and he was working on the directions of a Russian person, who acted as the kingpin of the cartel," he said.

Immediately after that, Akash was put under discreet surveillance. After extensive intelligence-based operations, a Russian national named Andre was apprehended and 20 LSD blots were seized from him.

Andre revealed that he was growing hydroponic weed at his local residence, the anti-drug agency said.

Thereafter, tree pots of hydroponic weed plants were recovered from his house, the official said.

During the entire operation, different kinds of drugs, including 88 LSD blots, 8.8 grams cocaine, 242.5 grams charas, 1.440 kg hydroponic weed, 16.49 grams hash oil, 410 grams hash cake - were seized along with Rs 4.88 lakh cash, he said, adding that the NCB also recovered Indian and foreign currencies, fake documents, IDs and material required to grow hydroponic weed.

"The arrested Russian woman, S Varganova, is a 1980 Olympic silver medallist in swimming, while Andre is a former policeman from Russia. The latter has been operating a drug cartel in Goa for a long time. He had visited many cities to spread his network and had been managing the well-spread network of street peddlers," the NCB said.

Along with the Russian nationals, local citizen Akash has also been arrested, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in Panaji the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Goa Police has been cracking down on the illegal drug trade in the state.

He said various agencies in the state are trying to uproot the illegal drug trade and they are working in coordination.

"In the last four years, main drug paddlers have been arrested by ANC," Mr Sawant told reporters.

