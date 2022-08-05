Russian Man, Ukrainian Woman Tie The Knot, Take Saat Phere In Himachal

The ceremony was held at Divya Ashram Kahrota in Dharamkot near Dharamshala.

A Russian national, Sergei Novikov, tied the knot with his Ukrainian partner, Elona Bramoka, in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The wedding took place on Tuesday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI the two are dressed in traditional attire and perform the saat phere as per Hindu rituals. A pandit is also seen solemnising their marriage in the presence of some guests.

“Himachal Pradesh: Sergei Novikov, a Russian national tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamshala on August 2,” the text attached to the video read.

The clip has, so far, collected more than 35k views on the social media platform.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Sergei Novikov, a Russian national tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamshala on August 2. pic.twitter.com/0akwm2ggWr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

As soon as the clip made its way to social media, congratulatory wishes started pouring in. People have showered love on the newlyweds who chose to get hitched the Indian way.

“Congratulations, Sergei and Elona. The best that can happen to anyone has happened to you, you are in love and married. My best wishes for a long lovely married life to both of you,” a user wrote.

Congratulations,Sergei n Elona! The best that can happen to anyone has happened to you,you are in love n married. My best wishes forca long lovely married life to both of you. — JaggiArt (@jagy_rav) August 5, 2022

Another was delighted by watching the duo mark a unique wedding.

Russia-Ukraine marriage in Indian style???????????????? — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 5, 2022

For some, the couple oozed much-needed positivity.

Made my day ???? — MAHESH KUMAR NAGPAL (@mknshimla) August 5, 2022

According to a report in The Times of India, Mr Novikov and Ms Bramoka decided to get married after being in a relationship for two years. The ceremony was held at Divya Ashram Kahrota in Dharamkot near Dharamshala. A priest from the ashram said that the duo has been living there for the past year.

A priest, along with his family, helped the couple perform the ritual and even conducted the kanyadan of Ms Bramoka. They wore traditional wedding outfits as the priest recited the hymns and took help from a translator to convey the meaning to the couple, the report added.