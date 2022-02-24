'My Son Was Supposed To Take The Flight From Kyiv To Delhi': Indian's SOS

: There are more than 15,000 Indians in Ukraine.Russia-Ukraine Conflict

As Russia attacked Ukraine today and the country shut down its airspace, forcing an Air India flight to turn around mid-flight, a worried father appealed for help from the government.

"My son was supposed to take the flight from Kyiv to Delhi but the civilian airspace was closed. They heard bombs at the airport...they were taken out of the airport and now they are stranded on the streets of Kyiv. If you could tell the Indian Embassy to reach out to them, I can share his mobile number" the father, Ravi, told NDTV.

"We are very worried."

He said his son's exams ended on Wednesday but he booked a flight for today.

"We never anticipated this would happen. After his exam, he was meant to take his flight today. But when we woke up, this happened."

Ravi also said they had paid double the price of a ticket in the urgency to see his son back home, safe.

"A one-way ticket is Rs 30,000 but we paid Rs 60,000. The government's advisory to citizens to leave Ukraine also came late. Now they are stranded and the government should help them," he said.

"We are only worried about our kid. They are in a panic situation."

Government sources said the priority was the safety and security of Indians, especially students.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students. MEA control room is being expanded and made operational on 24x7 basis," the sources told NDTV.

The government put out an advisory urging Indians in Ukraine, travelling to Kyiv, "to return to their respective cities."

"Dear Indians in Ukraine, the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," said the advisory.

"All those who are traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."

The special Air India flight returned empty after the Ukraine airspace was shut down.

The flight was returning via Iran, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Air India was earlier scheduled to operate a second special flight for Ukraine to bring back stranded Indian citizens.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.