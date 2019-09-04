'Russia, India Don't Interfere In Internal Matters Of Other Nations': PM

PM Modi is in Russia on a two-day visit during and held a joint media briefing with Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deftly underscored India's stance on Jammu and Kashmir being a bilateral issue during his Russia visit, without spelling out the matter. Speaking of a third nation - Afghanistan, during his joint media briefing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, "Both Russia and India want to see a strong, stable, and democratic government in Afghanistan... Both Russia and India believe not to interfere in the internal matters of any country and that includes Afghanistan".

His comments come amid global concern over Kashmir, especially from the US and the UK. While US President Donald Trump has already flagged his concerns, yesterday the UK parliament said any allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir since India ended the state's special status and bifurcated it, must be "thoroughly, promptly and transparently" investigated.

Russia has backed India's move on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the changes in the status are within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

"Whenever needed, wherever required, India and Russia has, is and always will stand by each other," PM Modi said today. "Our cooperation is not just on regional, international, and global cooperation, but we are also cooperating in places like the Arctic and Antarctic."

PM Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum, is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.

The Prime Minister said during their bilateral meeting, they have discussed ways to bolster cooperation in trade and investment, oil and gas, nuclear energy, defence, space and maritime connectivity.

