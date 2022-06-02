RTI Activist Shot Dead In Public In Madhya Pradesh

RTI activist Ranjeet Soni was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

A Right to Information activist was shot dead on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha town today, the police said.

Ranjeet Soni, the activist, was shot dead just 100 metres away from a police station in the city's Civil Lines neighbourhood.

Police officer Sameer Yadav confirmed Mr Soni, 40, used to file RTI applications frequently and was an activist. He was shot in the head from close range.

A forensic team has gathered evidence from the site of the murder, including the spent bullet casing, the police said.

The police are looking at CCTV footage in the area.