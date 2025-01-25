Drugs Worth Rs 8600 Crore Destroyed In Record Operation At Madhya Pradesh Cement Factory

In a record-breaking operation, approximately 80,000 kilograms of narcotics seized over the past year from seven districts of Madhya Pradesh were destroyed in a cement factory in Neemuch district. The massive haul of drugs, including opium, smack, MDMA, ganja, hashish, and other substances, was confiscated in 456 cases from police stations across Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, and Shajapur districts.

On Thursday morning, 22 trucks loaded with the seized drugs arrived at the Neemuch cement factory. Following a meticulously planned operation, the process of burning the narcotics began at 7 am and continued until 11 pm The drugs were incinerated at an extreme temperature of 1400 degrees Celsius in the cement factory's furnace, ensuring their complete destruction.

"Such a large quantity of drugs destroyed at one time in one location is a record in itself," remarked SP Ankit Jaiswal, highlighting the significance of the operation in the state's fight against narcotics.

The entire process was conducted under the supervision and clearance of scientists from the Pollution Control Board. Remarkably, not a single particle of smoke escaped the facility, and the operation adhered to strict safety and environmental standards.

"A committee under the DIG of the Ujjain and Ratlam range, along with the Pollution Control Board, monitored the operation to control harmful gases," said Harishankar Sharma, a scientist involved in the process.

The narcotics included 10 different types of substances, with 168 kilograms of opium among them. Interestingly, the heat generated during the incineration was utilised as "green fuel" by the factory to power its production processes, reducing the need for coal.

"The calorific value of the drugs was used as raw material, replacing coal, to sustain the factory's operations for hours," added SP Ankit Jaiswal.

Over 200 police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of the operation, which successfully destroyed narcotics valued at approximately ₹8600 crore in the international market.

This milestone operation is part of the government's intensified crackdown on drug trafficking, aligning with directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.