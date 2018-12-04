Rs 5.8 Crore In 'Hawala Cash' Recovered From Car Ahead Of Telangana Polls

The latest seizure has taken the total haul in Telangana to Rs 118 crore.

Police seized Rs 5.8 crore from a car near Pembarthy checkpost in Telangana today, taking the total amount of black money recovered ahead of the state assembly polls to Rs 118 crore. Three people -- identified as K Kumar Jain, Ram and Prashanth -- were arrested in this connection.

According to Police Commissioner V Ravindra, the vehicle -- a Swift Dzire -- had started off earlier today from Goshamal in Hyderabad. The cash, sewn into the seats of the car, was allegedly meant to be distributed among three electoral candidates -- Nama Nageswar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Konda Murali. Police believe the money was supplied by one Keerthy Kumar, whose credentials are being probed.

Telangana police found Rs 5.8 crore sewn into the seats of the car.

Telangana will go to the polls for the first time on December 7, with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), BJP and the Congress-Telugu Desam Party combine vying for victory. Given the stakes, illegal cash allegedly meant for bribing voters as well as local officials began cropping up at places across the state months ahead of the voting day.

Black money to the tune of Rs 7.51 crore was seized from various places across Hyderabad in a joint operation by the police on November 7. Four hawala operators were arrested in this connection, and the Enforcement Directorate alerted in order to identify the shell companies involved.

The frequency of seizures only increased as the elections drew closer. Earlier this week, police waylaid a car that was transporting Rs 6 crore from Hyderabad to Warangal without valid documents. In another incident, police seized Rs 50 lakh from an autorickshaw heading to Nennella from Manchiryal.

