Rs 5.27 Crore Cash Seized From Homes Of 2 Government Officials

The Anti Corruption Bureau said that they have seized 1.6 kg gold, 3 cars from his residence

Unaccounted wealth, including Rs 5.27 crore in cash and 4.6 kg of gold, were seized from the houses of two state government officials Friday in raids, the Anti Corruption Bureau said .

Based on inputs, the raids were carried out simultaneously at eight properties of an engineer of Bengaluru Development Authority N G Gowdaiah and a top official of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board TR Swamy, an ACB press release said.

The raid on Mr Gowdaiah's house yielded documents relating to the purchase of two houses, eight plots, 14 apartments and Rs 30 lakh as bank deposits, it said in a release In addition to this, three kg of gold, 10 kg of silver, three cars, three bikes, Rs 75 lakh in cash and Rs 4.5 kg of gold ornaments were seized, the release said.

The raid on Mr Swamy's residence revealed papers relating to purchase of eight houses in the name of his family members and close relatives, 10 plots and a 10-acre farmland.

The ACB seized 1.6 kg gold and three cars from his residence, the release said.