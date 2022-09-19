Rs 48 Crore Worth Assets Of Ex Bengal Minister Seized By Probe Agency

The action was part of a money laundering probe in the teachers' recruitment 'scam'.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 48 crore "beneficially owned" by former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee as part of a money laundering probe in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam'.

The attached properties include 40 immovable assets such as a farmhouse, flats and "prime land" located in Kolkata worth a total Rs 40.33 crore, apart from Rs 7.89 crore worth deposits kept in 35 bank accounts, the federal agency said in a statement.

"The attached properties are found to be beneficially owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee," it said.

According to the agency, several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Mr Chatterjee.

The former minister in the TMC-led government in West Bengal and his "close associate" were arrested by the ED in July.

The agency had seized Rs 49.80 crore cash, gold and other jewellery worth more than Rs 55 crore after it conducted raids in this case in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

