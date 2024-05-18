Rs 40 Crore 'Unaccounted' Cash Found In Raids On Agra Shoe Trader

The cash is still being counted and the figure may go up, the sources said

The Income Tax department on Saturday recovered about Rs 40 crore "unaccounted" cash during raids against some Agra-based shoe businesses, official sources said.

The cash is still being counted and the figure may go up, the sources said.

They said a shoe trader in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and his linked entities were raided in the afternoon and cash to the tune of Rs 40 crore has been recovered till now.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)