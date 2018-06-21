Commerce Ministry To Get 226 Crore, "Completely Paperless" Delhi Office The Vanijya Bhawan, according to the ministry, will accommodate about 1,000 officers and other staff, and will to be environment friendly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Vanijya Bhawan, a new office complex for the department of commerce in the national capital tomorrow. The building will approximately cost Rs 226 crores.



Located near India Gate, the complex is being built on a plot of 4.33 acres, belonging to erstwhile Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D), the commerce ministry said in a statement.



The building, according to the ministry, will accommodate about 1,000 officers and other staff, and will to be environment friendly. It will be a completely paperless office with modern facilities such as smart access control, video conferencing and completely networked systems.



The statement said that over 56 per cent of the 214 trees on the plot are either being left untouched or are being replanted on the same plot.



It further said that with the addition of new responsibilities like integrated logistics sector development, the role of the department will become even more important for the economic growth of the country.



The department is currently housed in Udyog Bhawan, which also has large number of other ministries leading to constraint of space.



