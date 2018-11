Heroin being seized from a highway toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Heroin worth Rs 200 crore, being smuggled to Delhi inside apple cartons in a truck from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, was seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau today, news agency ANI has reported.

The police said the contraband was being taken to the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi.

However, the NCB intercepted the truck on a highway toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir.

The driver of the truck was detained and is being questioned, the police said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)