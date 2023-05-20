Rs 2,000 Notes To Be Withdrawn. What To Do If You Have Them: 5 Points

The Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be valid even after the exchange or deposit deadline of September 30.

People can deposit or exchange the high-value notes for lower denomination ones up to Rs 20,000 at a time.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said banks will exchange and take Rs 2,000 notes as deposits. The RBI's 19 regional offices will also serve as exchange points till September 30.

The total value of the Rs 2,000 notes has fallen from Rs 6.73 lakh crore, or 37 per cent in circulation, at its peak in March 2018 to Rs 3.62 lakh crore, or 11 per cent in circulation, in March this year.