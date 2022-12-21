Royal Bengal Tiger Swims Across River Brahmaputra To Island, Rescued

Forest officials suspect the tiger strayed from the Oranga National Park and swam to the island.

A royal Bengal tiger swam 120 km across the river Brahmaputra to a small island before it was captured.

A group of construction workers working at the Umananda Temple in the middle of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati were taken by surprise on Tuesday morning when they saw a Royal Bengal tiger swimming towards what is the world's smallest inhabited island.

A full grown Royal Bengal tiger is found swimming in middle of Brahmaputra River in Guwahati. Tiger is now taking shelter in a rock gap in Umananda Temple in middle of the river. To my surprise, if he came swimming from Kaziranga in Assam, then he has crossed 160 km! 🐯 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OhwIkq5T9H — Inpatient Unit Khanapara (@Inpatient_Unit) December 20, 2022

Forest officials suspect the tiger strayed from the Oranga National Park about 120 km from the temple and swam to the island, which is just a 10-minute boat ride across the Brahmaputra from Guwahati city.

Soon, a unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which has a base nearby, was alerted, along with the local police.

Ferries full of devotees headed to the Umananda Temple were evacuated as forest officials surrounded the river island and managed to tranquilise the big cat.