Row Over High Court Judge's "India Will Run By Wishes Of Majority" Comment

The remarks of a High Court judge about the majority community's rule prevailing in a country have sparked a massive row, with many demanding action against him. The Supreme Court has also said that it has taken note of the comments Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court. National Conference National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah has said he would move a motion in Parliament for his impeachment.

Addressing a provincial convention of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's law cell (Kashi Province) on Sunday, Justice Yadav purportedly said the "country would function as per the wishes of the 'bahusankhyak' (majority) living in Hindustan".

"I have no hesitation in stating that this is Hindustan, and this country will function according to the wishes of the majority living here. This is the law. It is not about speaking as a High Court Judge; rather, the law operates in accordance with the bahusankyak (majority). Consider this in the context of a family or society - only what ensures the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted," Justice Yadav had purportedly said. Apparently he also used pejorative terms for Muslims and said they are "detrimental" to the country.

"Any judge who makes such a statement is violating his oath of office. If he is violating the oath of office he has no right to sit on that chair," said Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, in his capacity as convenor of Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), urged the Chief Justice of India to begin an in-house inquiry against Justice Yadav for "judicial impropriety" and "violating the code of conduct for judges".

"The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Mr Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration," read a statement from the top court.