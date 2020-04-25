Rohtang Pass Opens 3 Weeks Early. Watch Snow Clearing Amid Lockdown

Snow clearing at the Rohtang Pass was expedited by three weeks

The snowbound Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh opened today, three weeks ahead of schedule, to provide essential supplies and relief material to the residents of the Lahaul and Spiti Valley as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country. Snow clearing operations at the Rohtang Pass, which is the gateway to the tourism destination of Lahaul and Spiti Valley, will also help farmers start cultivation, the Army said in a statement.

Today, the first convoy of vehicles carrying essentials and around 150 farmers entered the pass bringing relief to the locals. All safety measures and precautions against COVID-19 were taken by the officials leading the operation.

The 13,050 ft pass on the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas is shut every year for almost six months between mid-November to May, isolating Lahaul and Spiti district from the rest of the country. The valley is dependent on air maintenance for delivery of supplies during winters. Last year, the Rohtang pass was open till December 12.

Snow blizzards, freezing temperatures and frequent avalanches at the Rahala Fall, Beas Nallah and Rani Nallah had delayed the snow clearing operation however the work was completed soon.

The ongoing work on the 8.8 km long Atal Tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was also stalled when the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus came into force. However, work has now been resumed.

The Rohtang Pass connects the state's Kullu Valley to the tribal-district of Lahaul and can be accessed by obtaining a permit.