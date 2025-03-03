'Rohit Sharma Shouldn't Be On Team': Trinamool MP Echoes Shama Mohamed

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks on Team India captain Rohit Sharma may have drawn a sharp rebuke from the party command but has found some support from an unlikely quarter. Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray said Ms Mohamed had not said anything wrong.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Mr Ray said, "I heard that Rohit Sharma's performance has been quite poor. He scored one century, but other than that, he gets out after scoring 2, 3, 4, or 5 runs. He shouldn't be (on the team). India wins because the other players play well, but the captain doesn't contribute." The veteran leader added, "What Shama Mohamed has said is correct."

Kolkata, West Bengal: On Congress leader Shama Mohamed fat shaming Team India captian Rohit Sharma, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "I heard that Rohit Sharma's performance has been quite poor. He scored one century, but other than that, he gets out after scoring 2, 3, 4, or 5 runs. He… pic.twitter.com/h89cNP43jO — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2025

The Congress leader's harsh criticism of Mr Sharma, popularly known as Hitman for his aggressive batting, has sparked a massive row.

In a post on X during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy clash yesterday, Ms Mohamed said Rohit Sharma "is fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had," she added.

When the remarks triggered a row and the BJP latched on to them to question the Congress's patriotism, Ms Mohamed deleted the posts.

The Congress has distanced itself from the remarks and said they do not reflect the party's position.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the party's publicity department, said she had been asked to delete the social media posts. "Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Mr Khera posted.

Earlier, the BJP reacted sharply and asked if the Congress now expects Rahul Gandhi to play cricket. "Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in reply to the Congress leader's post.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Bhandari said the Congress spokesperson's remark reflects the party's Emergency mindset. "It's an insult to every patriot who supports the Indian cricket team through thick and thin. I question the Congress's criticism," he said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rohit Sharma took over as Team India captain in 2023. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup last year and two Asia Cup trophies earlier. He has a stellar record in IPL too. As Mumbai Indians captain, he has led the team to five IPL titles.