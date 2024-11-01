Rohit Bal, One Of India's Top Fashion Designers, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 63

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania said he was heartbroken to say goodbye to an "incredible friend".

Rohit Bal, one of India's most renowned fashion designers, has died at the age of 63.

A friend of the designer told NDTV that Bal was in the ICU a week before his last show in October. He was discharged and then admitted to the Aashlok Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, where he died of a cardiac arrest on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, the Fashion Design Council of India recalled the contributions of the fashion icon, who was also known as Gudda.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the council wrote.

FDCI president Sunil Sethi said the designer will be cremated on Saturday.

"It's true that he has passed away. He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend, we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," Mr Sethi told news agency PTI.

Born in Srinagar, Bal began his career in 1986 and rose to become one of the biggest names in the Indian fashion industry. He won 'Designer of the Year' at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006, and the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001. He was also named the Lakme Grand Finale Designer in 2012.

After battling illness, the designer made a return to the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI grand finale last month where he showcased his collection 'Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe'. Lakme's brand ambassador, actor Ananya Panday, walked the ramp as the showstopper in a Rohit Bal signature ensemble.

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania mourned the death of the designer, calling him an "incredible friend".

"Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I'm grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You'll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend," he wrote in a post on X.

Journalist Vir Sanghvi said the world is a poorer place without Bal.

RIP Rohit Bal. Gone too soon.

A king among designers. A prince among men. He had been famous for over three decades. But he never stopped being a regular guy, always ready with a laugh,always a friend first & a creative genius second.

"RIP Rohit Bal. Gone too soon. A king among designers. A prince among men. He had been famous for over three decades. But he never stopped being a regular guy, always ready with a laugh, always a friend first & a creative genius second. The world is a poorer place without him," Mr Sanghvi posted.