Watch: Lalu Yadav's Video Message After Kidney Transplant Surgery

Lalu Yadav advised a kidney transplant earlier this year

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav, who is recovering at a hospital in Singapore after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery, has a message for his well-wishers.

In a video shared by his elder daughter Misa Bharti on Twitter, Mr Yadav said, "You all prayed for me. I am feeling good."

The 74-year-old veteran politician underwent a successful surgery on Monday. His daughter Rohini Acharya, who is in her early 40s," donated her kidney to Mr Yadav.

Ms Acharya has been earning praise for donating her kidney to Mr Yadav even from her father's political rivals.

Hours before the operation, Rohini shared a pre-surgery photograph with his father. "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck," she tweeted.

After the surgery, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the younger sibling of Misa and Rohini, also shared an update from the hospital.

"After Papa's kidney transplant operation was successful, he was shifted from operation theater to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and National President both are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," he wrote.

Mr Yadav, who has been unwell for some time, was advised a kidney transplant earlier this year. Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti have been staying with their ailing father in Singapore for the surgery.