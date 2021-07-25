15 Rohingya Refugees, Including Six Children, Arrested In Assam

The arrested Rohingya were looking to travel from Assam's Karimganj to neighbouring Tripura

15 Rohingya refugees, including six children, were arrested at the Badarpur railway station in Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday, as they tried to board a Tripura-bound train.

Sources said RPF, or Railway Protection Force, personnel detained them prior to their arrest by GRP, or Government Railway Police, officials. Sources also said that since none of the 15 had valid papers, their arrest is being treated as a case of illegal entry into India.

A GRP official said those arrested had travelled to Assam from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, where they stayed for a few months while looking for employment, and were trying to return to Bangladesh.

Located in southern Assam, Karimganj district shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura.

Earlier this week the Home Ministry told parliament that those entering the country illegally, including the Rohingya, would be considered a "threat to national security".

Junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai said foreign nationals entering India without valid travel documents, or who continued to stay in the country after their documents had expired, were to be treated as "illegal migrants" and dealt with in line the existing legal provisions.

India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention and rejects a UN position that deporting Rohingya violates the principle of refoulment - sending refugees back to face danger.

In April the Supreme Court - ruling on the fate of Rohingya in Jammu and Kashmir - stayed their immediate deportation, saying the prescribed process had to be followed.

Indian authorities monitoring Bangladesh border have arrested several Rohingya over the past months.

In December, 13, including six children, were arrested in Karimganj district. Police sources said they were from Cox's Bazar and were trying to reach Delhi, Hyderabad or Jammu in search of work. A month before that police said they arrested eight for trying to illegally enter India via Myanmar.

More than 7.3 lakh Rohingya Muslims - one of Myanmar's largest minority ethnic groups - fled their homeland in 2017 after a deadly crackdown, which the United Nations would later call "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

Hundreds of thousands are now living in squalid conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh, several of which are in Cox's Bazar. Their condition makes them easy targets for human traffickers and many also find their way to India in search of jobs, money and a better life.

With input from Reuters