Rocket Ammunition Found During Searches In Punjab's Patiala

The ammunition was found in a garbage dump on Rajpura Road in Patiala after police received information about suspicious materials, a senior cop said.

Read Time: 1 min
Patiala:

At least seven rocket ammunition have been found during searches in Punjab's Patiala this afternoon, triggering panic among residents.

The ammunition was found in a garbage dump on Rajpura Road in Patiala after police received information about suspicious materials, a senior cop said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a scrap dealer had left these here as it is a garbage dump,” Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh told reporters.

The police, however, are not ruling out anything, he said.

"We have also called an army team for further investigation," he said.

In December 2022, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack was carried out at a police station in Tarn Taran district, about 200 kilometres from Patiala, seven months after an RPG was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

Comments

