Robert Vadra's Lawyer Alleges Raids On Close Aides In Delhi

Close aides of Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, are being raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi. Probe teams are currently conducting searches at three locations in the national capital.

Mr Vadra's lawyer alleged that Enforcement Directorate officials have raided three companies closely associated with his client, and locked it up in a dictatorial fashion. "They have locked our people of Skylight hospitality inside, and they are not allowing anyone to go inside. Is this Nazism? Is this a jail?" ANI quoted him as saying.

The lawyer also accused the Narendra Modi government of victimising his client and those close to him despite the absence of any substantial evidence. "It has been four-five years already, and they found nothing, so now they are locking us outside and planting fabricated evidence," he told reporters.

According to sources in the ED, raids were also simultaneously being conducted against the businessman's aides in Bengaluru.

The timing of the raids, which coincided with the ongoing assembly elections in five states, was questioned by some. "The Enforcement Directorate has done a damn fine job taking attention away from the exit polls, maha polls & polls of polls," tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

