Robert Vadra Seeks Delhi Court's Permission To Travel Abroad

Robert Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to Spain and other European countries on business.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Robert Vadra, told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that his client wanted to travel to some European countries from September 21 to October 8.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to reply to the application and said that it needed to verify details of the plea on its own too.

The court has now put up the matter for hearing on September 12.

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

The court had in June allowed Robert Vadra to travel to the US and Netherlands for six weeks on account of health reasons.

It, however, had not allowed Robert Vadra to go to the United Kingdom.

The Enforcement Directorate had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy the evidence if allowed to go to the UK.

Robert Vadra was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by the local court here which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.

