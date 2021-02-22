'Come Out Of AC Car': Robert Vadra, On Bicycle, Slams PM Over Fuel Price

Robert Vadra rode a bicyle today in Delhi to protest against the rising fuel prices

Businessman Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, today rode a bicycle in Delhi to protest against the rising fuel prices and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has to come out of his "AC cars and see how people are suffering".

"You (PM) must come out from AC cars and see how people are suffering and perhaps then you would reduce fuel prices," Mr Vadra, 52, told news agency ANI.

"All he does is blame others (previous governments) for everything and move on," Mr Vadra, who is Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, added.

Photos of Mr Vadra, in a suit and helmet, riding his bicycle from the city's Khan Market area to his office with two others following him on cycles, were shared by ANI on Twitter. Policemen were also seen in the pictures controlling the traffic.

Delhi: Robert Vadra rides bicycle from Khan Market to his office in protest against the rising fuel prices pic.twitter.com/kNtbDrRKQq — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Mr Vadra's brother-in-law and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also has been slamming the government for the hike in fuel prices.

"When you see the fast moving meter while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi today.

"Petrol is at Rs 100 a litre. The Modi government is doing the great work of emptying your pockets and filling the pockets of its friends," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari and Kunal Chaudhary also rode bicycles to the state Legislative Assembly in protest against rising fuel prices.

After rising for 12 consecutive days to their record highs, the prices of petrol and diesel remained steady today for the second straight day.

The price of petrol in Delhi currently stands at Rs 90.58 per litre while diesel is at Rs 80.97.

Last week, petrol prices breached the Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar at Rs 101.22.