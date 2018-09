The robbery occurred on the Yashwantpur-Kachiguda Express. (Representational)

Robbers stopped a train by tampering with the signalling system early on Saturday and robbed four passengers of their valuables by slipping their hands through the open windows, railway police said.

The robbery occurred on the Yashwantpur-Kachiguda Express in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

The thieves took away 280 gm of gold, three cell phones and nearly Rs 10,000 in cash, the police said.