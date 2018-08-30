Robbers Loot Rs 53 Lakh From Cash Van, Gun Down Security Guard In Bihar

Police said investigations were on to identify and nab the culprits. (Representational)

Armed robbers today looted more than Rs 50 lakh from a cash van and gunned down its guard in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said.

The incident took place near the LIC main branch in the town at around 2 pm when cash kept inside the insurance company's office was being loaded into a van, Superintendent of Police Deepak Ranjan said.

The SP said two motorcycle-borne assailants arrived at the spot, took the guard at gun-point and asked him to hand over the cash.

When the guard resisted, they shot him in the head, leading to his death on the spot and decamped with the bag which contained Rs 52.74 lakh in cash.

During the robbery, some more accomplices of the two assailants were roaming around on motorcycles and they all left together brandishing firearms to scare away the crowd, the SP said.

Investigations were on to identify and nab the culprits, the SP added.