'Robbers' fired upon a police team in Pandav Nagar area.

Two robbers shot at a team of Delhi Police near the Akshardham temple this evening in an attempt to flee after a robbery.



Both the robbers have been arrested.



While one of them was apprehended during the melee on National Highway 24 next to the temple, the other one was caught after a chase. The both are them are currently being questioned.

Both the robbers have been arrested.

Though they were shot at, no police officer received injuries in the incident.



More details are awaited.