Ferry Vessel With 461 People On Board Develops Snag Mid-Sea In Gujarat

The Ro-Pax ferry service operating between south Gujarat's Dahej and Ghogha in Saurashtra had to be halted on Wednesday afternoon after it developed technical snags and the ship carrying 461 passengers and 91 vehicles had to be tugged away to safety to Ghogha port.

The Ro-Pax ferry, South Korea made "Voyage Symphony", had travelled over three nautical miles from Ghogha when a high-temperature alarm forced the captain to stop the engine.

The captain immediately conveyed the issue to the control office in Ghogha, which sent two tug boats to pull the ship back to the port.

An Ro-Pax vessel is built for freight vehicle transport along with passenger accommodation, whereas Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) ships are vessels designed to carry only wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks, etc.

According to ferry's Chief Executive Officer Devendra, the 461 passengers aboard the ship were safe and the 91 vehicles on it were in good condition.

"The air-conditioning and similar facilities are fine," he added.

Mr Devendra said things were under control and there was no reason to panic. It could also be a false temperature alarm and this was being checked, he added.

Gujarat Maritime Board CEO and Vice Chairman Mukesh Kumar said: "We are going to use Ro-Ro ferry for the evening service while the Ro-Pax ship is being examined."

Ro-Ro ferry operator DG Seaconnect informed the media that Ro-Pax services have been terminated for Wednesday and Thursday, while only-passenger Indigo One is operational.

The operator said full refund would be paid for the service cancellation.