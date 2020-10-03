Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Opposition In Bihar, Gets 144 Seats, Congress 70

Tejashwi Yadav will be chief ministerial candidate of the "Grand Alliance"

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the opposition coalition in Bihar with his party getting 144 seats out of 230 in the upcoming state elections after negotiations in the Grand Alliance, which includes the state's main opposition parties.

The Congress will contest in 70 and Left parties 29 while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will get seats from the RJD quota, the alliance announced on Saturday. Upset with the division, one of the smaller parties in the coalition, the VIP party, walked out of the grouping saying they had been "cheated".

Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10. The country's biggest election in the coronavirus crisis will be held with many changes, including an extra voting hour and no physical contact during the campaign.