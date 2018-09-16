'If 2 Crore Fry Pakodas, Who'll Eat Them?' Tejashwi Yadav's Jibe At PM

Tejashwi Yadav said he will never partner with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(United) again.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today picked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that India's youth find gainful self-employment in selling pakodas to turn the spotlight on what he claimed was the ruling NDA government's unfulfilled promises. He also referred to BJP president Amit Shah's recent remark that the BJP will rule for at least 50 years to quip that under the present regime, the country may not have an election again.

"Modiji promised two crore jobs every year, but now he says fry pakodas," Mr Yadav told the audience at the NDTV Yuva, a special youth conclave. "We say okay, we are ready, but could you at least give us Rs 1-2 lakh of the Rs 15 lakh you promised so we can set up a thela? But he's not ready."

"Anyway, the question is: If two crore people start frying pakodas, who will eat them?" he added.

PM Modi had vowed to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every Indian citizen's bank account once the NDA came to power in the country. Subsequent attempts to explain away the promise as a "metaphor" failed to cut any ice with opposition parties.

Mr Yadav claimed that the united opposition's main objective was to prevent the country from becoming an autocracy. "They want to end reservation. There is a possibility that if Modiji is picked again, India will never again have an election," he said.

Mr Yadav, however, reserved the bulk of his barbs for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- who he frequently accuses of "betraying" his father, Lalu Prasad.

"We thought Nitishji had understood his mistake (on allying with the BJP to win power in Bihar) and we decided to support him. We did not doubt him. But then he flipped," said Mr Yadav.

The RJD leader said he was firm in his resolve to never partner with Mr Kumar's Janata Dal(United) again. "Nitishji doesn't have any credibility. A person who can give four governments in four years, a man who loves his chair more than the people, how can we go with him again?" he asked, referring to recent reports that the Bihar chief minister was willing to join forces with the RJD again.

"My father supported Nitishji even though he launched cases against him. Maybe I don't have a large heart like his," added Mr Kumar.

Mr Yadav, however, did not seem to have any issues with election strategist Prashant Kishor joining the JD(U) earlier today. "I welcome him. More people should take up politics," he said.