'RJD, Congress Have Soft Corner For Infiltrators': PM Modi In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday charged the opposition RJD-Congress combine in Bihar with having a soft corner for infiltrators, but "dislike" for Lord Ram and 'Chhathi Maiya' because of vote bank politics.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Bhagalpur and Araria districts, PM Modi also alleged that the reluctance of opposition leaders to visit Ayodhya to have 'darshan' of shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri and Maharshi Valmiki was indicative of their "hatred" for Dalits and backward classes.

"Bihar saw zero development during the 15 years of 'jungle raj'. No highways and bridges were built, nor any centres of higher learning were set up. The NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked very hard to bring the state out of that era," he said.

"Today, Bihar has so many expressways, bridges over rivers, as many as four central universities and other centres of higher learning. Only the NDA can ensure that this journey towards growth continues uninterrupted," he added.

PM Modi said the NDA faces a big challenge on this journey of growth, which is the menace of infiltration.

"The NDA is committed to driving out each and every infiltrator from the country. But the Congress-RJD offer them protection, take out political yatras in their favour and come up with misleading narratives," alleged the PM in an indirect reference to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and allegations of "vote theft".

"Whenever the RJD-Congress achieve power, they try to give back-door entry to infiltrators. They do so because of vote bank politics. But this takes a toll on the people of this country. The infiltrators claim a share in all that belongs to the citizens," he added.

PM Modi also said vote bank politics has filled the opposition leaders with contempt for traditions.

"The naamdaar of Congress (Gandhi) called the devotion to Chhathi Maiya a drama. They never visit Ayodhya to have a darshan of Lord Ram," he said.

"I understand their dislike for Lord Ram. But they can at least pay obeisance at the shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Shabri Mata and Maharshi Valmiki. Their reluctance to do so only indicates their hatred for Dalits and backward classes," he alleged.

The PM began his speeches with a reference to voting that was underway in 121 out of 243 assembly segments in the first phase of elections.

"I have seen wonderful pictures of voters turning up in large numbers at polling booths. The enthusiasm is visible among the young and the old alike," he said.

PM Modi also expressed happiness that women, in particular, were exercising their right to vote with gusto, and said that "our mothers, sisters and daughters have created a veritable fortress at polling booths, to thwart the return of jungle raj".

"You must realise the power that your one vote holds. Your ancestors had cast one vote each to usher in social justice in Bihar. Then it was again through the power of the same one vote, that 'jungle raj', which afflicted the state for 15 years, ruining the lives of an entire generation, was driven out," he said.

PM Modi reiterated that 'katta' (country-made weapons), 'kroorta' (cruelty), 'katuta' (bitterness), 'kushasan' (misgovernance) and corruption were the hallmarks of the 15-year-long 'jungle raj'.

"In the curriculum of RJD, a stands for 'apharan' (kidnapping), f for 'firauti' (ransom) and p for 'parivarvaad' (dynasty rule)," he added.

Taking a dig, PM Modi said the Congress dictionary doesn't have words such as 'swadeshi' (indigenous) and 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

"What enmity do they have with the poor who have been benefited from these measures," he asked.

The PM also accused the two alliance partners of having fomented social strife, blaming the RJD for caste violence and the Congress for "communal riots, like the infamous one in Bhagalpur (1989), which was as much of an indelible blot as the anti-Sikh violence in 1984".

"The 'jungle raj wallahs' (leaders of lawlessness) used to lord over you, their swagger indicative of an attitude that revealed their mindset of considering themselves the masters of the people. PM Modi believes in a different set of values. He considers the people as his masters (mai-baap), as his own family," he said.

The PM also claimed that infighting was on between the Congress and the RJD, which were headed, respectively, by "the most corrupt family in the country" and "the most corrupt family in Bihar".

In apparent reference to Gandhi, he claimed the Congress 'naamdar' has been missing from the campaign trail for quite some time.

"People say that he didn't even want to come to Bihar and was forcibly brought here. But now, he is causing harm to the RJD. Those who can betray their own allies for the sake of power can never be well-wishers of Bihar," he alleged.

"After elections, all these INDI Alliance partners will be seen breaking each other's heads. The RJD put a katta at the head of the Congress to get its leader (Tejashwi Yadav) named as CM candidate. The Congress, which has been humiliated further with its 'naamdaar' not featuring in any of the RJD's posters, is out to avenge the humiliation," he claimed.

Referring to Vikassheel Insan Party founder Mukesh Sahni, he alleged that the fight between the RJD and Congress has reached such a level that now their deputy CM candidate is speaking up against 'jungle raj'.

