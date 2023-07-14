Ritu Karidhal: 5 Points On India's 'Rocket Woman' Involved In Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava is a senior scientist in Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) who played a key role in realising the Mars Orbiter Mission, according to Women Economic Forum (WEF).

She did MSc in Physics from Lucknow University in 1996 and MTech from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. Her teachers and mentors at Lucknow University say she was a very bright student.

Ms Srivastava developed interest in exploring space from a very young age. Collecting news articles related to any space activities by ISRO or American space agency NASA was one of her hobbies during school days.

She joined ISRO in November, 1997, according to WEF. She has worked for many prestigious missions of ISRO and also handled responsible position of operations director for many missions.