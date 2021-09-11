Rishi Panchami 2021: Know About The Significance Of The Seven Sages

2021 Rishi Panchami: This year Rishi Panchami is being celebrated on September 11. (File)

Rishi Panchami, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, is dedicated to the Saptarishis. Conceived by Lord Brahma, the seven sages -- Kashyapa, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Atri, Bharadwaja, Jamadagni, and Vashishtha -- were asked to guide the human race through the ages. Rishi Panchami is observed to celebrate their contribution.

It is observed on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Usually, it falls a day after Ganesh Chaturthi and two days after Hartalika Teej.

Date

This year Rishi Panchami is being celebrated on September 11.

Puja Tithi And Mahurat

The Panchami Tithi began at 9.57 pm on September 10 and it will continue till 7:37 pm on September 11. The Puja Tithi is between 11:03 am and 1:32 pm.

Significance

Rishi Panchami is not a festival but a day to fast as a penance for all the wrongs we might have done knowingly or unknowingly. The seven sages enlightened the world with their wisdom and guided the human race to remain on the right path. Hence, they are revered for their exceptional contribution to civilisation. Lord Ganesha, the Navagrahas, and Arundhati (the Mother of the Devas) are also worshipped on this day.

In Kerala, people also pray to Vishwakarma, the divine architect in Hindu mythology who built the holy city of Dwarka where Krishna ruled. In Gujarat, Rishi Panchami is known as Sama Pancham, when farmers hold fast and eat Sama, a type of grain. In Maharashtra, a special dish called Rishi Panchami Bhaji with seasonal vegetables is cooked on this day. Devotees end their vrat with this bhaji.

Women participate in kirtans and listen to Rishi Panchami Vrat Katha.