'Our Relationship Was Like Movies': Rhea Chakraborty On Sushant Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty, investigated by multiple agencies over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, described him as "the most beautiful person", someone with whom she shared a relationship like "the movies, like a fairytale".

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died on June 14. Days before his death, he had asked his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to leave his house.

Rhea Chakraborty said she kept waiting for him to call her back - it had happened once before in January -- but he didn't.

She said on June 14 she heard about "rumours" of his death from a common friend.

"I heard from a common friend that a rumour is going around. If you are with him, ask him to put out a statement, I was told by the friend. Then I realized something was wrong. Then it was confirmed," she said.

"I am shattered, broken. The love of my life has been taken away from me. The only strength I get is from the fact I am speaking the truth and that Sushant is somewhere around."

Later in the interview, she pleaded: "There are two sides to a story. You are hearing one side for months. I have no motive to do something to the guy I loved and find difficult to live without. Please see logic."

The 28-year-old actor said she had lived with Sushant Singh Rajput for a year and a half and found him "most polite and gentle".

"I still cannot believe it (his death). He was absolutely the best guy and beautiful person I have ever met. He wanted to do charity. He was the greatest boyfriend ever. He looked after me. He always advised me. I was proud of him, of how much he had achieved coming from a small town. We bonded over this. Since I am also an outsider and have grown up all across India. Our relationship was like a fairy tale. Yes, we had problems."

On her "I am sorry" after learning of his death, which led to wild allegations, Rhea Chakraborty said: "What would you say to someone who has lost his life? I am sorry you lost your life. I am sorry. What else do you say? It is basic human courtesy. His sister Shweta also put a post saying - I am sorry Babu - but no one talking about that."