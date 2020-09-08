Rhea Chakraborty Broke Down When Confronted With Brother Showik: Sources

Investigators say Rhea Chakraborty admitted to sourcing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Hours before her arrest, actor Rhea Chakraborty broke down during her questioning when she was confronted with her brother Showik, sources said today.

The 28-year-old actor was arrested after three days of questioning over drug allegations linked to the investigations into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she had dated in his final months. Showik Chakraborty, her younger brother, was arrested last week.

Investigators say Rhea Chakraborty admitted to organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput when he asked.

She also admitted to consuming drugs at times with Sushant Singh Rajput and Showik, said sources. However, she told investigators that she was not in touch with any drug dealer. During the coronavirus lockdown, when it was hard to get drugs, sources said, Rhea Chakraborty had her brother arrange them.

After her arrest, as she was being driven away in a police car, Rhea Chakraborty waved at reporters, many of whom had hounded her and pushed her on her first day of questioning.

Rhea Chakraborty is facing multiple investigations based on Sushant Singh Rajput's family's allegation that she took his money, mentally harassed him and had a role in his death on June 14. The drug probe began after the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the financial allegations, flagged WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

The chats revealed alleged conversations revolving around procuring drugs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau claims to have evidence linking Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda (Sushant Rajput's house manager) to the purchase of marijuana.

The bureau claims that Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's household staff, collected and delivered a total of 165 grams of marijuana between March and June - on orders from Rhea and Showik Chakraborty. Sawant reportedly told the investigators he had seen Sushant Singh Rajput smoke marijuana in September 2018, when he started working for him.

The drugs case is based on 59 grams of curated marijuana being seized from two alleged drug peddlers and their purported links to Sushant Singh Rajput.