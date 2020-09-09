Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Share Rhea Chakraborty's T-Shirt Message

Rhea Chakraborty's message on her t-shirt has been widely shared.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's 13-word message on her t-shirt on Tuesday, as she reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai and from where she was arrested, has found resonance among several Bollywood actors and celebrities.

Ms Chakraborty, 28,who was arrested in connection with drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was seen in a black tee with the quote: "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."

Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda were among the Bollywood actors and celebrities who shared the shared the quote on social media in a show of solidarity with Ms Chakraborty.

"Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it's someone else's witch being hunted. Walter Kirn," Sonam Kapoor wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Ms Chakraborty's t-shirt message.

Vidya Balan shared the same quote with the hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

"So she was neither a gold digger, nor murderer but she consumed/transferred drugs. Toh yeh case jiska bhi tha usko mubarak ho. Coz Sushant ko toh nahi but un logo ko pakka justice mil gaya hoga. Mubarak Ho (Congratulations to whoever this case belongs to. Because Sushant hasn't gotten justice but they have," actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted.

"Sacred Games" actor Kubbra Sait said Ms Chakraborty may have been arrested but she is "still not a murderer". "May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai (evening tea)" she said.

Rhea Chrakraborty waving at the cameras after her arrest was seen as a message she would fight back.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, meanwhile, tweeted, "#GodIsWithUs" after Ms Chakraborty's arrest.

On the first day of her questioning by the anti-drugs agency on Sunday, Ms Chakraborty was mobbed and hounded by the media, with microphones thrust on her face as she walked the short distance from her car to the agency's office.

Rhea Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody for 14 days and asked to go to a sessions court for bail. She has been charged with organizing drugs for Mr Rajput after three days of questioning. She "is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the Narcotics Control Bureau said in its court documents. She faces charges that could lead to jail for up to 10 years but the Narcotics Control Bureau makes no official mention of her using drugs.