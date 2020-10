The Bombay High Court has set conditions for Rhea Chakraborty's bail.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Her brother Showik's bail has been rejected. They were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The High Court has set conditions for Rhea Chakraborty's bail.