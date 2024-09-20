Trinamool Distances Self From Minister's 'Woman Protester Drinking' Remark

West Bengal minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Swapan Debnath's comment about women drinking during the mega protest in the state has sparked a huge controversy. A video is being circulated on social media in which the minister is heard saying that during the "Reclaim the night" protest in his area Purbasthali, a woman and two men were spotted sipping beer at a hotel.

"What if something untoward had happened to the woman? Our men had kept vigil at that time. But if they were not around?' he purportedly said.

Urging parents to be more vigilant, he added, "Your daughter went for protest demanding safety for other women. But monitor what she is doing outside after midnight... Any untoward incident will make the state accountable. We are certainly responsible for the safety of women. But those out there also have a responsibility," he added.

He also said he has requested the hotel owners in his area not to sell liquor to women after midnight.

The Trinamool has, however, distanced itself from the remarks of the minister, who handles the animal husbandry department.

"We cannot dictate any individual's behaviour, man or woman. Whether she should have drinks or not or where she will go. We are not into moral policing," said Trinamool leader Kumal Ghosh, underscoring that the party does not endorse such remarks.

"But the underlying note of concern for the safety of a woman, which is apparent in the comment of Swapan Debnath, should not be overlooked at the same time. It is another matter whether he should have expressed his views in such a manner in the first place," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has come under massive pressure following the rape-murder of a young doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital on August 9, which had triggered protests across the state and had ripple effect across the country. The state government faced tough questions in the Supreme Court about the steps it has taken to strengthen security in medical colleges since.

The government's knee-jerk reaction -- that women not be put on night shifts -- also drew severe reprimand from the court. "How can you say women cannot work at night? why limit women doctors? your duty is to provide security, you cannot say that women cannot work at night. Pilots, army etc. all work at night," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Today, the state Chief Secretary issued an order to ensure women's security in medical institutions. The note contained detailed instructions which included ensuring adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, deployment of police and security personnel which would include women, mobile police teams for surveillance at night, central helpline and panic buttons and alarms.

The official has also ordered an audit of security at all state-run medical institutions.