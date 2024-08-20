Bengal Governor Dials RG Kar Doctor's Parents, Seeks Meeting

"We all are with you," CV Ananda Bose told the doctor's parents.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who has shredded the Mamata Banerjee government repeatedly over the young doctor's rape and murder, spoke to her parents today, assuring them that he would make every effort to get them justice. In response to the parents' complaint that they did not even receive a copy of the First Information Report, he said he would look into the matter. He also requested for a meeting, saying he would visit them at their convenience on his return from Delhi.

There was also a message for Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, posted on X by his office soon after the Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

"The nation, the entire nation, hear with great relief the pronouncements of the Supreme Court. Remember, every saint has a past. Every sinner has a future. Anybody listening? Will Mamata Banerjee please raise her hand?" he said.

Later, from his newly initiated mobile control room for the ongoing agitation over the rape-murder, the Governor spoke to the father of the woman, and said the entire country is standing by them.

"We all are with you. You will get justice. Today I am in Delhi, I held discussions in detail about the matter. I will go to your residence as per your convenience," he was seen telling the father in a video message released by his office.

Mr Bose was in Delhi today, where he met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He reached Cuttack in the evening, from where he dialled the doctor's mother.

His move, though, was strongly criticized by the Trinamool Congress. Party MP Derek O'Brien posted: "Your video today disrespects the high constitutional post you hold... The telephone call you had with the father of the rape victim was recorded by you and then publicized. Tasteless. Unethical. Please do not use your high office and a gruesome tragedy for self publicity."

The mobile control room, the Governor's office said, was meant for the ongoing agitation in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 2nd year PGT female resident doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata. "Anyone may call up the numbers if they wish to convey anything to HG (Governor of Kolkata)," added the post.