'Disrespectful' Or 'Required'? Bust Of RG Kar Horror Victim Sparks Row

A bust to honour the junior doctor raped and killed at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital in August has triggered a row, with many supporting its installation but others, including ruling Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, calling it "disgusting", "disrespectful" to the woman's memory, and "the worst thing ever".

The fibreglass bust - titled 'Abhaya: Cry of the Hour' and installed at the hospital and made by sculptor Bhaskar Sai - shows a woman screaming in agony with her head thrown back and eyes wide open.

It was installed Wednesday morning after a protest march by junior doctors from various city medical colleges on the occasion of 'Mahalaya'. This is an auspicious day that normally falls a week before Durga Puja and marks the transition from the inauspicious 'pitri paksha' to 'devi paksha'.

Doctors who have participated in the nearly two-month long protest against the horrific crime, demanding, among other things, increased security on hospital campuses, told reporters the bust "is not of the victim... but a symbol of pain and torture she went through... and the ongoing protests".

Some welcomed the bust; one X user, @senktk1979, suggested it may be "required as we humans forget everything... (this will not) allow us to forget this incident" and another, @PaulRhakho, raged, "Don't remove till justice is done... let the world know India is not safe for women..."

This is extremely disgusting and disrespectful.

Letting the Criminals walk free without any remorse and allegations on 1 hand

And putting this disgusting statue up on the other?

However, not everyone agrees.

Mr Ghosh posted on X that "the installation of this statue in the name of Tilottama (the sobriquet given to the murdered doctor) is against the spirit of the Supreme Court pronouncement".

"No responsible person can do that... not even in the name of art. There will be protests and demands for justice but the statue with the girl's face of pain is not right," he said.

On his side of the fence, one X user said, "Our country is beyond repair."

"Speechless at how insensitive this is... to have one's pain immortalised, to only be known for being sexually violated... I hope this disgusting statue is destroyed," another user said.

"I wish... The mob should attack this sculpture first. Shameful design. No one wants to see a sculpture of someone in pain... instead they could have created a sculpture in which Goddess Durga beheads the rapist as capital punishment for his mistake..." a third user raged.

Last month the Supreme Court ordered free online database Wikipedia to remove the name and photo of the doctor; the site had identified the doctor in an entry about the shocking RG Kar killing.

However, Indian laws do not permit release of rape victims and survivors' identities, and a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reminded owners Wikimedia Foundation of this fact, stating, "The identity of the victim should not be revealed in any way. Wikipedia should immediately remove photo and content revealing her identity," the bench said, directing deletion from social media too.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday doctors protesting the RG Kar killing resumed their 'indefinite' strike, pressing, once again, for demands that include ensuring their safety at all hospitals and clinics in the state.

They also criticised the "slow"-paced CBI investigation, saying, "We have seen many times before... CBI has been unable to reach conclusions and allows real culprits to go free due to delays..."

Ten days earlier the junior doctors had stood down their month-long agitation, after finally meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and returned to provide essential and emergency services but not in outpatient departments. They had then given the state a week to fulfil their demands.

Ongoing CBI Investigation

The junior doctor was found dead in a seminar room of the hospital early August 9. The killing sparked furious protests and was compared to the Nirbhaya rape and murder in Delhi in December 2012.

The CBI, which took over the case after being ordered to by the Calcutta High Court, after it overruled a deadline for the police set by the Chief Minister, has arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was the RG Kar Hospital chief at the time, before he resigned claiming "moral responsibility".

Ghosh has been arrested in connection with alleged financial irregularities in running the hospital, and has been subject to extensive interrogation and a lie-detector test. The CBI has also taken into custody a civilian volunteer with Kolkata Police - Sanjoy Roy - who is the prime accused.

The doctor's killing has sparked a massive political squabble with the Trinamool and the Chief Minister under severe pressure from the opposition BJP and civil society activists.

