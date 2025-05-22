Retiring Top Court Judge To Return To Work 2 Days After Mother's Death

"I could not give time to my mother for many years, now after retirement, I will stay with her for some time," Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka was telling some lawyers shortly before his farewell ceremony started on Wednesday. What he did not know was, at the time, his mother Vasanti Oka, admitted in a hospital in Mumbai, was breathing her last.

By evening, Justice Oka got the news. He informed Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and fellow judges and left for Mumbai. This afternoon, he performed the last rites of his mother in Thane.

In case of death in the immediate family, the rituals go on for days. But Justice Oka had another big responsibility -- to deliver the verdicts on the cases which he has heard and kept reserved. These were due on Thursday.

Top sources said Justice Oka had decided to come to court on Friday to deliver verdicts and hear cases. Friday, May 24, is his last working day.

According to a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Oka has a strong commitment towards the institution.

Last Sunday, he went to attend a function organised in honor of Justice Gavai in Mumbai. That was when he had last met his mother.

Vipin Nair, president of Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association, which conducted the farewell ceremony of Justice Oka, said: " Judges like Justice Oka come once in a generation. Like his first name "Abhay" he is the embodiment of fearlessness, courage, impeccable character and unimpeachable integrity. His judgments reflect these qualities".

"Despite suffering a great personal loss yesterday, Justice Oka will be back in Supreme Court later tonight and adorn the bench for the last time. We are fortunate to have shared time with one of the greatest judges this nation has ever produced," he added.

Justice Oka had started his practice in his father's chambers at the Thane District Court. He was promoted as the Additional Judge of Bombay High Court in August 2003 and was made a permanent judge in November 2005.

In May 2019, he took oath as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in August 2021.