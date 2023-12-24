Retired Cop Shot Dead By Terrorists During Azan In J&K: Police

A retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla today. Kashmir police said that terrorists fired on Mohammed Shafi during Azan in the mosque.

The area has been cordoned off.

"Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).