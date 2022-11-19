Retired Bureaucrat Arun Goel Appointed Election Commissioner

Retired bureaucrat Arun Goel has been appointed as an Election Commissioner ahead of the crucial assembly election in Gujarat. The third post in the country's top poll body has been vacant for nearly six months.

A communique from the law ministry this evening read, "The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office".

A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Mr Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had retired in May this year, handing charge to Rajiv Kumar. The poll panel has been a two-member body since and had to handle several crucial issues including the demands for disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.