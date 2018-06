A case was registered against the truck driver, who is absconding, police said (Representational)

A retired Army officer, his wife and son were killed after their car was hit by a speeding truck in Baral village on NH-235 this morning, police said.

Dharamveer Singh and his family members were returning to Meerut after attending a wedding in Pavsara village, they said.

A case was registered against the truck driver, who is absconding, the police added.