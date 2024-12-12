Retail Inflation Eases To 5.48% In November: Government Data

Retail inflation slowed to 5.48 per cent in November compared to 6.21 pc in October, mainly due to easing food prices, especially vegetables, according to government data released on Thursday.

According to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basked reduced to 9.04 per cent in November. It was 10.87 per cent in October and 8.70 per cent in November 2023.

"During the month of November 2024, a significant decline in inflation is observed in vegetables, pulses and products, sugar and confectionary, fruits, eggs, milk and products, spices, transport and communication and personal care and effects subgroups," the NSO said.

The CPI-based headline inflation increased from an average of 3.6 per cent during July-August to 5.5 per cent in September and further to 6.2 per cent in October 2024, the highest in more than a year since September 2023.

Last week, the Reserve Bank raised the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent. It also said that the lingering food price pressures are likely to keep headline inflation elevated in the December quarter.

