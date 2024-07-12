Retail Inflation Accelerates To 5.08% In June

A Reuters poll of 54 economists had forecast retail inflation at 4.80%.

Retail inflation in May was at 4.75% (Representational)

New Delhi:

Retail inflation rate accelerated to 5.08% in June from 4.75% in May, government data showed on Friday.

