Retail Inflation Accelerates To 5.08% In June

Retail inflation in May was at 4.75% (Representational)New Delhi: Retail inflation rate accelerated to 5.08% in June from 4.75% in May, government data showed on Friday.A Reuters poll of 54 economists had forecast retail inflation at 4.80%.